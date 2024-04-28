Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.62. 6,268,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,521,039. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.56 and a 200 day moving average of $192.56. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

