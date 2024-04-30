Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Rating Increased to Outperform Overweight at National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$7.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.36 and a 52 week high of C$8.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$405.46 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.1995734 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

