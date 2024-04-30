Five9 (FIVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.51%. On average, analysts expect Five9 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.67. Five9 has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $92.40.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.47.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

