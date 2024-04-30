Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.
Park-Ohio Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of PKOH stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.00 million, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $28.79.
Park-Ohio Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
