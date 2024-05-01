Andina Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 40,079 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Day In July LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 231,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 665,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,889,000 after buying an additional 75,328 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 69,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.35. 4,691,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,422,559. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16. The company has a market cap of $126.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

