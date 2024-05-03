Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JMST. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 199.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 205,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 137,300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 101.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 121,369 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,073 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. 218,088 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.67.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

