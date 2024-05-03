Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 789,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,538. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 11.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,992,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,461,000 after acquiring an additional 259,144 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

