Insider Selling: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) CEO Sells 3,152 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,152 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $59,604.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,778.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %
Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.15. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
EWTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EWTX
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Edgewise Therapeutics
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.