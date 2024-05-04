Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Pearson Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Pearson stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Pearson has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22.

Pearson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1987 per share. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

Pearson Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 757,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 198,674 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Pearson by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 132,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 39,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

