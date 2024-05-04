Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Pearson Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Pearson stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Pearson has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22.
Pearson Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1987 per share. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.
