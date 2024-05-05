CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,408,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,531 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.75% of CSG Systems International worth $74,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in CSG Systems International by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 484,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 36,488 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 832,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CSGS traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 451,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,657. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average of $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $69.35.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

