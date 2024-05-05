Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 354,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,683,000 after buying an additional 17,461 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $20.94 on Friday, hitting $734.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,595,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,045. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $419.80 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $761.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $671.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

