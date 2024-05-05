McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $320.00 at Truist Financial

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $337.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $317.74.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $270.32 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $194.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.54%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

