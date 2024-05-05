SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 256.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 519,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,229,000 after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 137.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 77,402 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26,244 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $467,263.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $74.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

