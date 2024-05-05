Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $28.38 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,974 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.13% of Expedia Group worth $28,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 629 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $149.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.08.

Expedia Group Trading Down 15.3 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.96.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 38.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

