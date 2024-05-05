Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.34. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 10.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLPX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.59.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

