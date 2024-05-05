SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $102,000 Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Perrigo by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $544,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -1,100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

View Our Latest Report on PRGO

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.