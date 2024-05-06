Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.32

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 8513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Agricultural Bank of China Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $155.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Agricultural Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.6676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Agricultural Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.