goeasy (TSE:GSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $184.28

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$184.28 and last traded at C$183.49, with a volume of 21504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$181.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSY shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$196.44.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a current ratio of 15.62 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$167.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$153.25.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Research analysts predict that goeasy Ltd. will post 16.6561044 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. Corporate insiders own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

