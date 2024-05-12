Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE NCLH opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.