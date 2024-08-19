Insider Selling: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells C$465,702.00 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey Martin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.62, for a total transaction of C$465,702.00.

Shares of CCL Industries stock traded down C$0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$77.41. 136,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,513. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$72.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$69.94. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of C$52.82 and a 52-week high of C$79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCL.B shares. Raymond James upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CCL Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.78.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

