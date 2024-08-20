Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $223.43 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $223,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PG traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $170.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,513,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,645. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $171.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $402.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.36.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,389 shares of company stock worth $14,373,932. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.