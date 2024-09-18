Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Chubb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Chubb by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,836 shares of company stock worth $27,055,900. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2 %

CB stock opened at $290.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.59. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $204.15 and a twelve month high of $294.18. The company has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

