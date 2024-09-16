Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. trimmed its position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,503,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 377,194 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.12% of Korea Electric Power worth $10,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 13.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter worth $85,000.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. Korea Electric Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.52 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 2.95%.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

