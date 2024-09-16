Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $65.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $65.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average of $61.83.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.