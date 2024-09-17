CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CareCloud Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ CCLDO opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

