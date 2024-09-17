CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
CareCloud Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ CCLDO opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47.
CareCloud Company Profile
