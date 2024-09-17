J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.

J.Jill has a payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J.Jill to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

J.Jill Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JILL opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.44. J.Jill has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $40.61. The company has a market cap of $275.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.Jill

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.13 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 6.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J.Jill news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $45,616.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $36,530.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,535.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $45,616.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,538 shares of company stock worth $947,187. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JILL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

