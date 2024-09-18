Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.88% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $473,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,032,000 after buying an additional 1,617,722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,705,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,800,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,968,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,196,000 after purchasing an additional 346,493 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VB opened at $233.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

