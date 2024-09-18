O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.

PEP opened at $176.87 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

