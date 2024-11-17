Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Sells 38,308 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,308 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF accounts for 0.7% of Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:CATH opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $72.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average is $66.64.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
