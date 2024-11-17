Schear Investment Advisers LLC Has $240,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.47.

In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $152.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.39. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $127.19 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

