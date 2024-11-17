Schear Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $6,612,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $1,394,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 58.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after buying an additional 51,210 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 6.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 49,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,018,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,550. The trade was a 44.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,698,289. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $292.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.06 and a 200-day moving average of $277.46. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The firm has a market cap of $209.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.46.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

