First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Trading 10% Higher – Time to Buy?

First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 152,259 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 868% from the average daily volume of 15,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

First Andes Silver Stock Up 30.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09.

About First Andes Silver

First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.

