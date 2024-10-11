Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Trading 4.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 534,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,369,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 61,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Newell Brands by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

