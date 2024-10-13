Renaissance Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,688 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. CRH comprises about 2.6% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $12,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,912,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in CRH in the first quarter worth $1,984,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

CRH Stock Up 1.3 %

CRH stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $94.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.46.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

