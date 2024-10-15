CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $219,000 in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 87,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 20,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IYZ opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $34.77.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

