Financial Review: Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) & Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT)

Tenet Healthcare and Ardent Health Partners are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tenet Healthcare and Ardent Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Healthcare 13.17% 24.66% 3.46% Ardent Health Partners N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tenet Healthcare and Ardent Health Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Healthcare 0 1 14 3 3.11 Ardent Health Partners 0 1 9 2 3.08

Earnings & Valuation

Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $156.06, indicating a potential upside of 0.50%. Ardent Health Partners has a consensus target price of $21.91, indicating a potential upside of 16.11%. Given Ardent Health Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ardent Health Partners is more favorable than Tenet Healthcare.

This table compares Tenet Healthcare and Ardent Health Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Healthcare $20.92 billion 0.73 $611.00 million $25.77 6.03 Ardent Health Partners $5.63 billion 0.48 $53.90 million N/A N/A

Tenet Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Ardent Health Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Tenet Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Tenet Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tenet Healthcare beats Ardent Health Partners on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies. The company also provides intensive and critical care, and/or coronary care units; cardiovascular, digestive disease, neurosciences, musculoskeletal, and obstetrics services; outpatient services, including physical therapy; tertiary care services, such as cardiothoracic surgery, complex spinal surgery, neonatal intensive care, and neurosurgery services; quaternary care services in heart and kidney transplants; and limb salvaging vascular procedure, acute level 1 trauma, intravascular stroke care, minimally invasive cardiac valve replacement, imaging, surgical robotic, and telemedicine access services. In addition, it offers a range of procedures and services, such as orthopedics, total joint replacement, and spinal and other musculoskeletal procedures; gastroenterology; pain management; otolaryngology; ophthalmology; and urology. It operates hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers, surgical hospitals, off-campus emergency departments, and micro-hospitals. Tenet Healthcare Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Ardent Health Partners

Ardent Health Partners, Inc. owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee. Ardent Health Partners, Inc. is a subsidiary of EGI-AM Investments, L.L.C.

