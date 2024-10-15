Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.400-1.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.0 billion-$151.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.3 billion.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

