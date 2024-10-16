WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.14 and last traded at $47.14, with a volume of 29542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,275,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,135,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,340,000 after buying an additional 81,868 shares during the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 899,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,496,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 875,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,965,000 after acquiring an additional 179,183 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 558,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,530,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

