125,000 Shares in Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT) Bought by Seven Grand Managers LLC

Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARDT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Ardent Health Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.91.

Ardent Health Partners Price Performance

NYSE ARDT opened at $20.19 on Thursday. Ardent Health Partners, LLC has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.15.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ardent Health Partners, LLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ardent Health Partners

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

