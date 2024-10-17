Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Trading Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.45 and last traded at C$6.58. Approximately 66,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 306,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.97.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KEL

Kelt Exploration Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.13.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$109.09 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.5224359 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$183,600.00. In other news, Director Michael Shea sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$91,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$183,600.00. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kelt Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.