The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Senior Officer Douglas Ruckle Sells 369 Shares

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Ruckle sold 369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.87, for a total transaction of C$19,140.03.

North West Stock Up 1.3 %

North West stock opened at C$52.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00. The North West Company Inc. has a twelve month low of C$34.77 and a twelve month high of C$52.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Get North West alerts:

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.02. North West had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of C$646.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.4924863 EPS for the current year.

North West Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. North West’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on North West from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on NWC

North West Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.