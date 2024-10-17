iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ IEUS opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $61.44. The firm has a market cap of $96.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEUS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000.

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

