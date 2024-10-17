Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.83 and last traded at $41.83, with a volume of 1086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.82.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29.

Institutional Trading of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,368,000 after buying an additional 115,507 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 324,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

