Seven Grand Managers LLC Buys 105,000 Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Seven Grand Managers LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC owned about 0.17% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,279,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,695,000 after acquiring an additional 215,570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,184,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 1.1 %

KGS stock opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.89. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $309.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.36%.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

