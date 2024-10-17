Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 86,613 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,232,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 43,386 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 186,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after buying an additional 39,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $2,072,000.

NASDAQ DMXF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.13. 1,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $73.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.59.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

