Carderock Capital Management Inc. Invests $273,000 in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $11,867,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period.

BATS OUSA opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35.

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

