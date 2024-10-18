Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

SAIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $122.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.43.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $147.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.04. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $105.97 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 26.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Science Applications International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,995,000 after purchasing an additional 194,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Science Applications International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,333,000 after purchasing an additional 56,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Science Applications International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,807 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 313,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,887,000 after purchasing an additional 27,664 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.