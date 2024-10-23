Chris Bulman Inc Sells 753 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Chris Bulman Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average of $86.13.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.