Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 537 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 537 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,028,000 after purchasing an additional 134,575 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,553,000 after purchasing an additional 88,909 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 354,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME opened at $447.97 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.50 and a 52-week high of $456.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.64 and a 200-day moving average of $382.03.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EME. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

