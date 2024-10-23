Evercore ISI Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $610.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $550.00 to $610.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the software maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.33.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS opened at $533.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $514.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.11. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7,193.98 and a beta of 1.64.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,484.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,321 shares of company stock worth $3,374,089. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 19.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

